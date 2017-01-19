Spirit of the Peace Powwow Society looking to hold another round dance

TAYLOR, B.C. – Connie Greyeyes with the Spirit of the Peace Powwow Society is hoping to hold another round dance in Taylor in February.

At a Council Meeting on Monday, she made a request to have the Community Hall for the event and also requested fee forgiveness.

They want to hold the event on February 11, 2017.

Greyeyes said the event is family friendly and alcohol free. Last year, they used the hall and had an enclosed fire to warm the drums, something they are also requesting permission for this year.

She says last year was a great success and everyone is welcome to attend as it is a free event.