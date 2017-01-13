Spark Women’s Leadership Conference accepting submissions for speakers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 4th annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference will take place on May 16th and 17th at the Pomeroy Hotel.

While that date may still be a few months away, the deadline for speaker submissions is coming up quick. The deadline is January 31st.

Jennifer Moore, Conference Chair says that they have had quite a few submissions but they are hoping for more applications from women in the Peace. The theme this year is “Inspired By Tough”.

“We usually have around 20 speakers. We have put the call out and this year to date we have received more submissions than we ever have before but one of the pieces that seems to be missing is we don’t have a lot of local submissions. There is an opportunity in our program called “blink” so people that want to explore the opportunity to speak and aren’t sure if it is for them, we tend to save those for local women that feel they have something they can add to the program. We like to showcase the talent we have. We have a lot of talented women in the Peace Region so it is important that we give them a platform and a stage.”

Moore says that usually 200 people or so attend the Conference yearly including speakers. To date she says they have had 65 speaker submissions.

“The committee sits down and goes through all of the submissions. This is probably the piece of the Conference that we spend the most time on.”

Topics have ranged from professional development to work and life balance, emotional intelligence, leadership development, networking skills, hard tactical skills, social media training among others.

If you are interested in submitting an application to be a speaker, visit: http://sharingthespark.com/2017-speaker-application/