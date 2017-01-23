Space heater causes house fire in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department says a house fire Friday was caused by a space heater being to close to combustible items.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday January 20, the Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the 1400 block of 106 avenue. A total of 4 apparatus and 21 firefighters worked to contain the fire.

The fire caused extensive damages to two rooms with the fire extending into the structural components of the residence with fire damage to roof and wall members.

Fire officials would like to remind the public to keep combustible materials and space heaters at least 3’ from each other.

A recent fire death in Vancouver was attributed to a space heater too close to bedding.