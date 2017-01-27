South Taylor Hill rest area upgrades have started: BC government

TAYLOR, B.C. – Work has been started at the South Taylor Hill rest area.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone announced yesterday that the work is to make sure there is a safe and convenient area for truck drivers and visitors to rest along that stretch of Highway 97.

“Having a safe, clean place to stop and rest is very important for truck drivers and the general public who are on the road for long hours,” said Stone. “This is particularly true for the commercial drivers who travel this very challenging part of Highway 97 regularly, so the new South Taylor Hill rest area will be very welcome news.”

The rest area, which is located within the newly-expanded truck pullout at the top of the South Taylor Hill, will have a fully operational washroom facility and picnic tables. There will also be lots of room for transport trucks and non-commercial vehicles.

“Northern British Columbia covers a vast area, and travel times can be high,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. “This geographic reality makes convenient rest areas all the more important for motorists’ safety and comfort.”

Work began this month by IDL Projects of Prince George. They were awarded a contract for the project for $974,000. Work is expected to be completed by the spring.