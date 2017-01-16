Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass. The Pass could see up to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

The warning says a pacific frontal system will bring snow to the Pine Pass Monday night. That snow could turn to rain by Tuesday morning. Visibility on the highway could be reduced at times due to heavy snow. For road conditions and camera’s from different areas of Highway 97, visit www.drivebc.ca

See the full warning from Environment Canada below.

Issued at 2017-01-17 00:08 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A Pacific frontal system will continue to give snow to Pine Pass tonight. Total snow accumulations near 15 cm can be expected before the snow changes to rain Tuesday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.