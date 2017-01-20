Snowfall warning issued for Fort St. John and the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort St. John and the rest of the North Peace.

The snow started late Friday with the heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday. The warning calls for up to 10 cm of snow before Saturday morning with another 5 cm before the storm moves out of the area late Saturday morning.

The full warning is below.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A disturbance moving over northeast BC is spreading heavy snowfall to the northern Peace region. Snowfall amounts near 10 cm can be expected by Saturday morning. The snow is expected to ease later in the morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.