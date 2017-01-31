Site C truck drivers warned after unsecured rock allegedly hits windshield

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway says that issues involving dump trucks driving to and from the Site C construction site should no longer pose a danger to the public after a minor incident last week.

Energeticcity.ca received a news tip last week after a woman was driving near Fort St. John when she claims that a rock fell out of the box of a dump truck headed the other direction, shattering her windshield.

The woman says that she noted that the truck was headed to the Site C dam project, and also contacted BC Hydro. Conway confirmed that BC Hydro heard several complaints about the incident and then spoke with their contractors. “Upon hearing this, we shared the concerns with our construction management team, and the contractor that is using Wuthrich Quarry where the rock is coming from,” said Conway. “As a result, BC Hydro’s construction manager addressed these concerns with the contractor at a meeting with their staff at Wuthrich Quarry.” Conway says that Hydro’s safety requirements were spelled out for the contractor and for operators. He added that Peace River Hydro Partners says that it will implement either covers or alternative barriers for their rock hauling trucks.

Conway added that operators were also warned after the original complainants noted that several vehicles did not have proper mudflaps and were showering vehicles on roads with rocks. He said that the contractor was informed of the complaints about the mudflaps and lack thereof, and has said that they will comply.