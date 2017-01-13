News Ticker

Shoppers Drug Mart FSJ raises close to $33,000 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

January 13, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News 0

Shoppers Drug Mart District Manager, Dale Bobby; WestJet Station Manager, Wayne Davidson; Shoppers Drug Mart FSJ Store Owner, Irvin Tang; Shoppers Drug Mart FSJ Manager, Tammy Koponyas; Hospital Foundation Chief Development Officer Jessica Kalman (Photo Credit: FSJ Hospital Foundation)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Love You campaign by Shoppers Drug Mart raised $32,495 for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

The Love You campaign gave residents the chance to donate to the Foundation by purchasing a paper leaf, apple, butterfly or bird that was then placed on display inside the store.

$16,280.00 of the $32,495 was raised through raffles of tickets to anywhere that WestJet flies. These were donated by WestJet. The raffles took place in September and October of 2016.

The Hospital Foundation says Shoppers Drug Mart in Fort St. John has raised the most amount during the month long campaign for the second year in a row.

Donations from the campaign were donated to the Foundation’s Eastern Star Children’s Fund which helps purchase equipment for expecting mothers, children and babies at the Fort St. John Hospital.

