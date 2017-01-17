UPDATED: Shaw services currently disrupted in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Taylor

UPDATE: As of 1:15 MST, Shaw says services have been restored and they will continue to monitor the situation.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you have services with Shaw and have noticed nothing is working this morning, it isn’t just you.

Customers in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Taylor are experiencing disruptions when it comes to Internet, Cable TV as well as Home Phone services.

The issue was caused by a faulty card at Shaw’s hubsite that will need to be replaced. They are sending a replacement card out and will provide another update once it has arrived.

“Some customers in the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Taylor areas may be experiencing interruptions to their Cable TV, Internet and Home Phone services. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

To view progress and updates on the fix, visit: https://community.shaw.ca/docs/DOC-10259