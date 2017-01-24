Seven Generations Energy improving well performance and growth

CALGARY, AB – Seven Generations Energy Ltd recently announced the Annual Strategic Update.

In the update, they say growth is expected in 2017 and is underpinned by a plan that is built on continued strong well performance that is meeting or exceeding well production.

Back on August 18, 2016 Seven Generations closed the acquisition of approximately 155 net sections of Montney land.

7G increased its original production guidance from an average of 100,000 – 110,000 boe/d to an average of 120,000 – 125,000 boe/d.

They added 60 new producing wells in 2016 including 5 new wells brought online in late December, compared to the planned addition of 67 wells.

When it comes to the Montney region, Seven Generations says that it is showing strong results so far.

“Preliminary drilling and completion of wells on the acquired Montney lands has shown strong results. They confirm 7G’s expectations that these new well results are aligning with the prolific production rates that have defined the company’s Nest 2 lands.”

To view the full report, visit: http://m.marketwired.com/press-release/seven-generations-energys-annual-strategic-update-confirms-improving-well-tsx-vii-2190387.htm