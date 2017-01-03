Senior Canucks hosting Flyers as NPHL season resumes tonight

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will be returning to the ice tonight after a 2-week hiatus.

The Flyers, currently leading the NPHL’s West Division, will be in Dawson Creek tonight for a tilt against the Senior Canucks. The Flyers are currently 2-and-1 against their West Division rivals, beating the Senior Canucks 6-3 at the North Peace Arena on November 17th, and in Dawson Creek on November 29th again by the score of 6-3. The Senior Canucks won their only game against the Flyers this season 9-7 in Fort St. John on December 10th.

Elsewhere around the league, the Father Pirates will visit the Valleyview Jets, while the Grande Prairie Athletics will host the Spirit River Rangers.

The puck drops at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena tonight at 8:30.