School District 60 bus route #13 cancelled this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled one bus route in the North Peace this morning.

School bus dispatcher Terry Cowles says that the school bus serving bus route #13 in the Mile 59 area has become stuck in the snow. According to Cowles, Route #13 includes Campbell Road and Welsh Road, continuing south to Charlie Lake, Bert Bowes Elementary, North Peace Secondary, and the Energetic Learning Centre.

Cowles also told Energeticcity.ca this morning that the bus dispatch office will typically advise parents of delays of up to thirty minutes to scheduled pickup times. If buses run more than thirty minutes behind, the District will then look at cancelling that bus route. Parents are advised to ensure that their kids are dressed warmly this morning while they wait for the bus, and to be at their stop five minutes prior to scheduled pickup times.