Road conditions could be messy again tomorrow morning with risk of freezing rain overnight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge are warning that the roads could once again be very slick tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada is saying that there is another chance of freezing rain tonight with a 30% chance of flurries also mixed in the forecast with a low of -3.

YRB expects accumulations to be minimal but temperatures could cause some havoc on the roads.

“Although roads have been sanded and/or salted, overnight conditions could again cause slippery roads in the morning. Our crews will be working throughout the night and tomorrow morning to ensure all major routes are sanded/salted. However, YRB reminds everyone to please use extreme caution when travelling tomorrow morning.”

DriveBC is reporting that some major highways are still experiencing icy conditions.

Highway 97 has black ice from Taylor to Mile 83 as well as slippery sections from Junction with Highway 2 in Dawson Creek to Taylor.

On Highway 29 there is black ice from Halfway River Bridge to Junction 97 in Fort St. John.

For the most updated information on road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/