FORT NELSON, B.C. – Drivers are being reminded to drive to conditions as there is a risk of freezing rain near Fort Nelson along the Alaska Highway.

Between Wonowon (KM 161) to Fort Nelson (KM 454) there is a chance of freezing rain. Between Fort Nelson (KM 454) and Liard River (KM 762) there is also a chance.

Liard River (KM 762) to Yukon Border (KM 968) could also see slippery conditions due to freezing rain.

For the most updated road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/