Respiratory illness still present in Peace Region: Northern Health

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health says that the respiratory illness that is circulating in the Peace Region and most notably Chetwynd, is still present.

Andrea Palmer, Regional Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations says she can confirm it is still lingering but that it is not uncommon for this type of year.

“I have checked in with staff and leadership in Chetwynd and can say that we are still noting some staff and community members that are sick, likely due to respiratory illness, but nothing substantially out of the ordinary from what we might see during the flu season.”

Last week, Northern Health did confirm that some patients have had to be transferred down south to receive better treatment which included children, but they can’t confirm exactly how many have been moved.

“Due to patient privacy and confidentiality, we are not providing transfer numbers.”

Northern Health originally confirmed the respiratory illness a week ago in a health statement.