Public Meeting on Monday for possible closure of Taylor Medical Clinic

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will be holding a Special Committee of the Whole Meeting next week to address the possible closure of the Taylor Medical Clinic.

The meeting will take place at 9:00 am on Monday, January 23rd at the Taylor District Office which is located at: 10007 – 100th A Street in Taylor. The public is invited to attend.

At a Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this week, a concerned citizen brought concerns forward that she had heard rumblings that the Clinic could possibly be closing.

District of Taylor officials said they are looking at options to keep the Clinic open but that Livecare is finding it difficult for the Clinic to be a viable business for them.

Officials also said right now, they pay for a doctor to come from down south once a month for a week and they at some point, would like to have a regular doctor. They say no decision has been made on the Clinic as of yet but that they are looking at all options to keep doors open.