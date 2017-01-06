Public hearing taking place Monday evening for proposed new church site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There will be a public meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening in the City of Fort St. John council chambers to discuss the land being proposed for a new Anglican church.

The land proposed for the church is located at 8907 – 112th Avenue.

The Anglican Church is wanting to change the land use from Low Density Residential to Institutional to allow for the development of a church on the site.

Back in November, the City said the main concerns they had already received from the public were when it came to parking and traffic.

“I think what we’ve been hearing is concerns around parking and traffic. It is such an issue in this town. In our zoning bylaws there are certain amounts of parking they have to have. So in order to build the church, they will have to provide the parking.” – City employee Jennifer Decker

To view the full agenda for the public meeting, visit: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/document/73524