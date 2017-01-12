PRRD decision on fire dispatch unfortunate: Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association is calling the Peace River Regional District’s decision to move fire dispatch services to Vancouver Island “unfortunate”.

Matt Crompton, President of the Association, says that they are upset with the decision but now they have to move on.

“Well obviously I think it is an unfortunate decision that they have made but we kind of have to look to the future now and wait and see when the switch over date is going to be and getting our guys trained up to be running a different way. It is a decision that they have made and something we are going to have to live with.”

When it comes to the decision making process, Crompton says he believes the public should have been made more aware of what was being discussed.

“That was our primary reason for going public with it (yesterday). We thought the public should have been more aware of the changes that the Regional District were planning to make but they weren’t and the decision has been made.”

The Peace River Regional District Board voted 7-5 this morning to move fire dispatch services to Vancouver Island instead of keeping them in the Peace Region.

For more on this story, read the following story: http://energeticcity.ca/2017/01/regional-district-moves-fire-services-911-dispatching-campbell-river/