Prince George RCMP and family issue plea to help find Maxwell Mayling

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George RCMP are once again urging anyone with information on the disappearance of Maxwell Mayling to come forward.

No new information has been received in recent months.

Mayling has not been seen or heard from since October. On November 6, 2016, Prince George RCMP were asked to try to locate 51-year-old Mayling. He moved to Prince George from Fort St. John in the Spring of last year. He had lived in Fort St. John for many decades according to his brother.

Police did locate his red Ford 4-door Ford Taurus in Prince George shortly after but all efforts to find him have been unsuccessful so far.

Mayling is described as:

First Nations

175 cm (5’9″)

82 kg (180 lbs)

Brown eyes

Salt & Pepper hair

Wears glasses

Prince George RCMP said this afternoon they are “determined” to find out where Maxwell is during a Press Conference at the Prince George Detachment.

“We firmly believe that someone out there has information or knows something that has happened to Maxwell. It must weigh on a persons mind if they have something or know information about Maxwell and his disappearance. I would encourage those people or those individuals who may have any information, to have the courage to come forward and tell us about that.” – Superintendent Warren Brown

Brown asks that they let police make determinations on any information that someone may have whether it is important or not.

Maxwell’s brother, mom, good friend and niece were all in attendance. His brother stressed they just want to know what happened.

“We love Max and we miss him terribly and if there is anything that you know in regards to the whereabouts of my brother Max, we beg of you to come forward. As we stated earlier, you can send in any information anonymously so if you are worried about compromising yourself in some way, there is still an option for you to do so without putting yourself at risk if you feel that you might be. We just want to know what happened to Max. That is all. That is all we want to know.”

If you have any information on Maxwell Mayling or his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1 (800) 222-8477.

To view the press conference, visit: https://www.periscope.tv/PG_RCMP/1MnGnrQjdAeGO?t=2s