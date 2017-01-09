Prince George RCMP arrest man from Dawson Creek after alleged crime spree

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – A Dawson Creek man is in custody after a string of alleged crime sprees.

On January 7th at approximately 2:30 p.m., police in Prince George received a report that a flat deck trailer was stolen from a address on Highway 97 in the Hart area of Prince George. The trailer was stolen sometime earlier in the day and is believed to be worth around $10,000.

Later that evening at around 7:15 p.m., police received word that the trailer was being towed south bound on Highway 97 approaching the John Hart Bridge. The trailer was now carrying a Utility Terrain Vehicle on it. Police say the trailer was being towed by a blue Ford F-350 pick-up.

The truck and trailer pulled off the highway where police tried to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle hit a police car and fled east on 10thAvenue running a red light at Highway 97. Police say for the safety of the public, they did not go after the vehicle.

The suspect was then seen driving into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of 15thAvenue from Freeman Street.

At around 8:00 p.m. that evening, police then tried to stop a white Ford F-350 pick-up without licence plates on Highway 16. The driver of that truck did not stop for police and also hit a police car which caused the pick-up truck to become stuck in a snow bank. The driver then fled on foot towards the Prince George Playhouse. The suspect ignored orders from police to stop. A Police Service Dog was also brought in to help with arresting the individual. Police did eventually arrest the suspect and they say he was in possession of pepper spray as well as “edged” weapons at the time of arrest.

Police located the UTV in an alley around the same time as the arrest was taking place. RCMP say that while they were investigating the UTV that was found, a resident had told police that his Ford F-350 pick-up had been stolen. Police were able to confirm that his pick-up was the one recovered on Highway 16.

The first Ford F-350 and stolen trailer were found a few blocks away from where the UTV was located. That pick-up was apparently stolen from Dawson Creek on January 6th.

Police believe the 35-year-old man is responsible for all of the thefts. He is known to police in Prince George and was also wanted on multiple warrants in Dawson Creek.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance today in Provincial Court.

Prince George RCMP are saying that the UTV that was recovered has not yet been reported stolen but that they believe it was. They are asking all those with a red & white Polaris RZR, to check if they have one missing and to contact Prince George RCMP if it is missing.

Police say the investigation is continuing. If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) – 561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 – (800) -222-8477.