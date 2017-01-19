Premier Clark and Minister Coleman visit Lax Kw’alaams community

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. – Premier Christy Clark and Minister of Natural Gas Development Rich Coleman visited the Lax Kw’alaams community yesterday.

The pair toured developments in the area and also discussed future.

“The Lax Kw’alaams Band is creating new, long-term opportunities for their community,” said Premier Christy Clark. “This community has a bright future as new infrastructure developments move forward and the economic prospects of a liquefied natural gas industry advances”.

They were treated to a ceremonial arrival. They also toured the Coast Tsimshian Academy which is a brand new facility.

Clark and Coleman also discussed details about funding support to the Lax Kw’alaams Band for new affordable housing projects.

The government will be providing them with $4.8 million which will complete 2 new projects for members. One project will see $2.1 million go toward 8 units that will house seniors and $2.6 million which will build 10 units that will house families. The government says construction will begin this year and they expect the units to be occupied by 2018.

“We are seeing a lot of positive developments now and in the future,” said Mayor John Helin, Lax Kw’alaams Band. “We look forward to working with the provincial government and others as our community continues to grow.”

The well documented Pacific NorthWest LNG project is proposed on Lelu Island which is within the District of Port Edward. The Lax Kw’alaams voted in favour of LNG development in their traditional territory through a membership-wide vote that took place last year. The project is expected to create 4,500 construction jobs as well as 350 permanent roles.