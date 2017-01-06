Police in Peace River looking for possible witness to stabbing in December

UPDATE: The Peace Regional RCMP say that the woman in the photo has been identified.

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Peace Regional RCMP are looking for a woman that is considered a possible witness to stabbing that occurred last month.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours on December 17, 2016 at or near the McNamara Liquor Store. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman that attended the Fas Gas in downtown Peace River at approximately 1:55 a.m. Police are looking to speak with this woman and consider her a possible witness.

The woman is described as standing approximately 5’5” tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown or black shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black jacket and white mittens, and driving a dark coloured Chevrolet Cruze.

If you recognize or are this woman, or have information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.