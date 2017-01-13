Police investigating after copper wire stolen from two BC Hydro work sites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to help solve a pair of copper wire thefts last week.

On January 5th, BC Hydro reported to police that a substantial amount of copper wire was stolen from two of the utility’s work sites east of Fort St John. One site was located near the intersection of Highway 97 and the East Bypass Rd., the second worksite was at the railroad crossing bridge over the Alaska Highway in Baldonnel. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between January 2nd and 5th.

Anyone with information about the thefts asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.