Police in High Level have busy weekend

HIGH LEVEL, A.B. – Two High Level, Alberta men have been charged with a number of offences after a routine traffic stop, while a man and a woman are also facing charges after a home was searched this past weekend.

On January 14th, members of the High Level RCMP conducted a vehicle stop where two men were arrested for the possession of a controlled substance. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9 mm handgun and an SKS semi-automatic rifle, along with ammunition.

Two men from High Level, 25 year-old Justin Braun, and 18 year-old Marc Metacat-yah have been charged with six firearms-related offences, and one charge for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The pair have been released, with a first court appearance set for February 6th.

On January 15th, the High Level RCMP executed a Search Warrant at a home in High Level. A man and a woman are facing charges for possession of marijuana over 30 grams under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The two accused have been released with a first court appearance date of February 6, 2017. Their names have not been released, as the charges have not yet been officially laid.

Police are continuing to investigate. If you have information about either incident, you’re asked to contact the High Level RCMP at 780-821-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.