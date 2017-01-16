Pipeline vandalized near Hythe

HYTHE, A.B. – Members of the Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating after significant damage was found to have been done to an oilfield site.

On Sunday, police received a report of mischief to an oilfield pipeline north of Hythe. The damage to the pipeline is estimated at approximately $500,000-$700,000.

