Pine Pass closed this afternoon due to avalanche control

MACKENZIE, B.C. – For anyone making a trip from the Peace Region to Prince George today, they might want to plan ahead to ensure that they won’t be late for any appointments.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 will be closed through the Pine Pass between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The road will be closed while crews conduct avalanche control activities in the mountain pass.

According to drivebc.ca, the closure will be occurring just north of Powder King Mountain Resort near Azouzetta Lake, approximately 44 kilometres north of the Mackenzie Junction.

For up to the minute road conditions, visit drivebc.ca.