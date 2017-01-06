Pembina Pipeline Corp. receives approval for NEBC Expansion project

CALGARY, A.B. – Pembina Pipeline Corporation has received regulatory approval and begun construction of its previously announced $235 million Northeast B.C. Expansion project.

The NEBC Expansion entails building roughly 145 kilometres of 12-inch diameter pipeline with a capacity of up to 75,000 barrels per day that will parallel much of the existing Blueberry pipeline system northwest of Taylor, to the Highway/Blair Creek area of B.C. The NEBC Expansion will provide a conduit for natural gas liquids and condensate produced in the liquids-rich Montney resource play to access the Company’s downstream pipeline systems that feed into markets in the Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta area. Pembina anticipates bringing the pipeline expansion on-stream in late 2017.

“With regulatory sanctioning of the NEBC Expansion, we have secured approvals for the majority of the projects within our conventional pipelines business,” said Paul Murphy, Pembina Senior Vice President, Pipelines & Crude Oil Facilities. “The NEBC Expansion strengthens Pembina’s presence within the prolific geology of northeast B.C. and is located in close proximity to a variety of area producers who may have future transportation needs.”

“The approval of our NEBC Expansion and impending resolution to this receivership are a great start to 2017,” said Mick Dilger, Pembina’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are looking forward to the year ahead and the transformation it will bring for our Company and our shareholders as we bring the bulk of our assets under construction into service and start generating associated cash flows.”