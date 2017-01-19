Peace River North school buses cancelled again

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For the second day in a row, all school buses in the North Peace have been cancelled this morning.

School District 60 confirmed the cancellations in a tweet just after 5:00 this morning. Peace River North school bus dispatcher Terry Cowell said yesterday that District officials made the decision to cancel all school buses due to slick roads.

Though all school buses were cancelled in the South Peace yesterday, School District 59’s website says that as of 5:45 this morning all school buses in Chetwynd and Dawson Creek are running on schedule.

School District 60 officials say that though school buses are cancelled this morning, all schools will remain open for the day.