FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Kids that take the school bus to get to school in the North Peace won’t have to arrange for alternate transportation this morning.

School District 60 tweeted this morning that all school buses serving Peace River North routes are running on schedule today. School buses were cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday because of slick, icy roads.

School District 59 also confirmed this morning that all school buses serving Chetwynd and Dawson Creek and also running on schedule.