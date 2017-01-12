Peace River North Elementary Schools now accepting Kindergarten Registration for 2017-2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced they are now accepting registrations for Kindergarten next year.

Children who are 5-year-old by December 31st, 2017 are eligible to be registered for Kindergarten classes at their local schools.

The School District says registration will take place at Elementary Schools during regular business hours. They are also asking that you register at your home school.

“Please register directly at your home school. If you are uncertain of the school boundaries (catchment areas) please contact the nearest school or check our School Catchment Locator. To maximize the opportunity that your child will be accommodated at your local school it is strongly recommended that you register at your earliest convenience.”

French Immersion Kindergarten will be available at École Central Elementary School of the Arts only. SD 60 is asking that you please call the school (250-785- 4511) for further information about the French Immersion program. For students entering Grade One, French Immersion is also a possibility at École Central depending on space.

Busing will be provided for rural Kindergarten programs. You are asked to call your school to find out specific details.

To register, you must:

Bring your child’s Birth Certificate

Proof of residence. This can be provided through any of the following:

Driver’s License

Utility Bill

Mortgage Statement

Credit Card Invoice

BCID

Municipal Tax bill

Rental Agreement

Notary Authorized Letter

If you have any further questions, contact: Mr. Stephen Petrucci, Assistant Superintendent at (250) 262-6017.