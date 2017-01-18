All Peace River North and Dawson Creek school buses cancelled due to freezing rain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All school buses in the North Peace, as well as buses serving the Dawson Creek area have been cancelled this morning.

Peace River North school bus dispatcher Terry Cowell confirmed the cancellations just after 6:00 this morning. Cowell said that District officials made the decision to cancel all school buses this morning due to freezing rain.

School District 59 transportation manager Keith Trail says that Dawson Creek buses were also cancelled just before six because of the same problem. Trail says that rain falling on previously snow-covered roads has turned them into sheets of ice. Buses serving the Chetwynd area are reportedly still running this morning, but we’ll have updates if SD 59 decides to cancel those as well.