Peace Region Conservation Officers make large seizure of lake trout

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Peace Region Conservation Officers made a large seizure over the weekend.

31 lake trout were seized when officers were conducting a trap line patrol at a remote alpine lake in the Northern Rockies. The Conservation Office says that they saw snowmobile tracks heading to the lake when they were inspecting the trails.

The officers decided to check the lake and observed 3 males from afar and then met them on the trail on the way back and made the discovery of 31 fish after the men had been ice fishing.

The guidelines would have allowed for 2 fish per person so a maximum of 6 fish in total, the 3 men were 25 over the limit.

The 3 men are from Fort Nelson and have Fisheries Act Charges pending against them.

The Conservation Office would like to remind everyone that Poaching and Environmental Violations can be reported 24/7 to the COS Hotline at 1-877-952-7277.