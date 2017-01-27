Peace Passage figure skaters win hardware in Williams Lake

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – The Peace Passage Skating Club sent a contingent of figure skaters to Willams Lake last weekend for a Regional figure skating competition.

The club’s skaters helped the team place 3rd out of six clubs in the Duelling Blades competition last Friday.

During Regionals on Saturday and Sunday, four skaters managed to achieve podium finishes. 7 year-old Kassia Pajor earned a Bronze medal in the Star 2 Solo, and a Silver medal in the Star 2 Quad Threat. Claire Thomas, aged nine, also skated on Sautrday. Thomas also walked away with a Bronze and a Silver medal, in the Star 1 Solo and Star 1 Quad Threat skates respectively.

Hailey Johnson, 12, and 13 year-old Kyla McAvany both also had a big weekend. McAvany earned a Bronze in the Star 3 Solo, and a Silver in the Intro Interpretive. Johnson meanwhile earned a Bronze in the Star 2 Quad Threat on Saturday, and skated in the pre-Intro Interpretive skate on Sunday, where she also earned a Bronze medal.