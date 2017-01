DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Pat Pimm’s arraignment hearing continues to be postponed.

According to the Dawson Creek Law Courts, the arraignment has been rescheduled for January 10th at 9:00 am.

When Energeticcity.ca asked what the reason was for the postponement, the courts as well as Criminal Justice Branch said they were unable to comment further.

Pimm has yet to enter a plea. He is facing one count of assault from an alleged incident that happened in Dawson Creek last year.