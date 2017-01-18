Oscars Kings still perfect after two weeks of Rec. League second round

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Oscars Kings continues to maintain a perfect record during the second round of the Fort St. John Men’s Recreation Hockey League season.

The Oscars Kings were the top team in the Rec. League after the first round of the season concluded before the Christmas holidays, and have continued their dominance since the second round started on January 2nd. With the second round starting, the league has now been split into two divisions, with the Oscars Kings joining the other top six teams on the A Side. The Oscars Kings most recently beat Epscan 10-4 on Sunday night to improve to 5-0 in the second round. MRC Global sits in second place in the standings with a 3-2 record. MRC won their first three games, but lost to the HRFM Puckhunters 5-1 on Monday night. The Puckhunters round out the top three, with a 3-2 record and a goals difference of 17 for and 17 against.

On the B Side, the Fraction Falcons also have a perfect 5-0 record to lead the division, ahead of Tidy Trucking (3-2) and Extreme (2-3). The Falcons beat Extreme 14-1 on Monday night, while on Sunday Tidy lost their second game of the round, falling 6-4 to Techmation Electric.

League president Mike Hamre says that the teams will all play 10 more games in the second round, which is due to conclude at the start of the Crystal Cup.