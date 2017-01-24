Open House being held for OCP amendment to land for Site C Affordable Housing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is seeking an Official Community Plan amendment to a parcel of land that is located at 9404 93rd Avenue. They want to change the land from General Commercial (GC) to High Density Residential (HDR).

The land would be used for construction of a 50 unit Affordable Housing project that was agreed upon through the Community Measures Agreement between the City and BC Hydro.

There will be an Open House tomorrow night, January 25th from 5:00-7:00 pm where the applicant, in this case the City of Fort St. John, will be seeking public input which will be included in the upcoming application that they submit to Council.

The Open House is scheduled to take place at the Northern Grand Hotel in the Crown Room. The hotel is located at 9830 100th avenue, Fort St. John.