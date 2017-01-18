News Ticker

NPSS Sr. Boys and Girls basketball team get big wins at Grande Prairie tournament

January 18, 2017 Chris Newton Sports 0

The NPSS Sr. Girls basketball team after winning the consolation final in Grande Prairie last weekend. Photo by supplied.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The North Peace Secondary’s Senior Girls and Senior Boys basketball teams both achieved big successes at a tournament in Grande Prairie last weekend.

The Sr. Boys team finished 3rd in the tournament. Lucas Ziebart received the All-Star award. The Sr. Girls ended up winning the Consolation final. Britney Peters received the All-Star award.

Both the Jr. Boys and Jr. Girls were also in action last weekend, competing in a tournament at Bert Bowes Middle School. The Jr. Boys repeated the Seniors’ feat and finished 3rd at the tournament. The Jr. Girls meanwhile made it to the tournament final at against the host team. Unfortunately the Girls’ game needed to be postponed due to a power outage. The two teams will play the final match some time this week.

