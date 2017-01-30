NPSS Senior Girls and Senior Boys win home basketball tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary’s Senior Boys and Senior Girls basketball teams had a big weekend, as they hosted their annual home tournament.

Both the boys and the girls teams had phenomenal success, as they ended up winning their respective tournaments over the weekend. The Senior Boys played against the Peace Wapiti Academy in the tournament’s final game, winning by the decisive score of 97-79. The Senior Girls also played in their final, also against Peace Wapiti. It was a much closer game, with the NPSS girls winning 52-50.

The NPSS Sr. Girls basketball team after winning their home tournament. Photo by supplied. The NPSS Sr. Boys basketball team after winning their home tournament. Photo by supplied.

The Jr. Boys Basketball team was in Dawson Creek over the weekend, competing in the Ron Pettigrew tournament. Facing off against Dawson Creek Secondary in the final, the Jr. Boys won their final 73-46.

The Sr. Boys and Girls basketball teams will be in Peace River this coming weekend, competing at the Glenmary Saints Red and Gold Tournament. Meanwhile, both the Jr. Girls and Jr. Boys basketball teams will be playing in the Dawson Creek Secondary School tournament.