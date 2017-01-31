Northern Lights College announces changes in mission statement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College announced yesterday that the Board of Governors has approved changes to the institution’s formal mission statement.

The mission statement now states:

Northern Lights College: Enriching lives and communities. Learners will acquire knowledge, skills and attributes to enable achievement of their personal goals.

Communities will benefit from an improved quality of life.

Individuals, businesses, industries and organizations will have access to training and education that meets their needs.

The college says that with the modification to the mission statement, they notice its achievement of delivering an excellent standard of post-secondary education for the past 42 years that is accessible and geared towards high priority career pathways in the north.

“The Board undertook a considerable amount of work to refine the College’s mission statement,” said Board Chair John Kurjata. “We are very proud of this institution and the progressive work that the NLC team is doing to continuously improve our program offerings and services for students.”