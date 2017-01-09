Northeast B.C. Crime Stoppers release 2016 numbers, January proclaimed “Crime Stoppers Month”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Crime Stoppers in Northeast B.C. presented the year end results to City Council in Fort St. John this afternoon.

Rick Ekkel the President of Crime Stoppers in Northeast B.C. says they received 330 tips in Northeast B.C. in 2016. Fort St. John specifically saw 115.

There were 5 total awards that ended up being approved in the amount of $2,095.00. Crime Stoppers receives tips via phone, internet and SMS (text messages).

Crime Stoppers had also sent a letter to Council asking that January be proclaimed as Crime Stoppers Month. The theme of this years campaign is: See Something, Hear Something, Say Something.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman did officially proclaim January as Crime Stoppers Month this afternoon.