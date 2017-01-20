North Peace SPCA in need of foster homes for multiple cats by Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA needs assistance in finding foster homes for around 20 cats by the end of the weekend.

The SPCA says that individual moms with litters as well as young adults that range from 6 months to over a year and they also have a number of adults that need to be in foster homes by Sunday.

They say that the cats have been indoor only and will also need to be housed in a separate room away from any resident pets currently in the house.

All supplies to look after the cats are supplied by the SPCA. They also note that the cats are very social and have been raised with children.

If you are interested in taking foster cats into your home, please send the North Peace SPCA a Direct Message on Facebook or contact Branch Manager Candace Buchamer at: cbuchamer@spca.bc.ca or call (250) 785-7722.