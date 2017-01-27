North Peace SPCA fundraising for injured dog that requires surgery to remove her leg

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local pup is in need of surgery after a pretty scary accident.

Tsi-Lou was out for a hike with her now former owners when her leg became caught in a clawed leg hold trap. Because of the extent of the injuries she sustained, the leg needs to be amputated.

The owners at the time paid a fairly large portion of the medical expenses but as the cost got higher, they couldn’t afford to pay for the rest of the required treatment. On a fundraising page, it states that the owners made the “heartbreaking decision” to surrender Tsi-Lou to the North Peace SPCA so she could have the chance “to have a long, happy life”.

Tsi-Lou is 15-months-old and the North Peace SPCA is asking for any help they can get when it comes to raising funds to cover the cost of her surgery. The goal is $2,550.

The goal includes: surgery, medication, annual vaccinations, regular health check, and daily care for Tsi-Lou until she is ready to be put up for adoption.

The fundraising page states that if the medical bills come in under the estimated amount they need, additional funds leftover will provide care for other animals that may need help.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can visit: http://www.give2gether.com/projects/tsi-lou/