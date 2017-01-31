North Peace Gymnasts raising money for new foam pit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After announcing that they will be moving into a new home this summer, the North Peace Gymnastics Association has announced a new fundraiser for a crucial piece of equipment.

Executive Director Stephanie Engelmyer says that the Association has spent a large part of the insurance payout for their equipment that was damaged in a fire at the North Peace Arena gymnasium in July 2015 on renovations to their new location. Engelmyer says that the Association is looking to raise the money needed to purchase new equipment, the first of which is a new foam pit. She said that the pit and its foam blocks is the most expensive, since the Association was only able to find one supplier for the blocks. As well, she says that the new blocks that the gymnasts want to purchase cost twice as much as the older blocks, since they have a fabric covering that contains a sanitary coating.

Engelmyer says that in order to raise the money, the Gymnastics Association will be holding a cash raffle draw, with the prizes drawn on March 17th. The top prize will be $1,000, the second prize will be $500, and the third place winner will take home a $100 gift card to the Great Canadian Oil Change.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each, and Engelmyer says that only 1000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased from Association members or at their office, as well as at the High On Ice Festival dodgeball tournament.