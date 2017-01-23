North Peace Gymnastics Association sticks landing at new home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Assocaition has announced that they have lined up a new, permanent home.

The Association announced on Friday during a Family Fun Night at the Stonebridge Hotel that they have partnered with Epscan Industries to begin a ten-year lease of the old Maxx Fitness building at 10023 95th Ave. NPGA Executive Director Stephanie Engelmyer says that the Association and Epscan are both sharing the costs of renovating the building, due to the gymnasts’ specific needs. Engelmyer says that the building has been completely gutted, and the building’s second story will be removed, with a new mezzanine and viewing area built in a new location. She added that the gym will be fully functioning, and will see the reintroduction of the gymnasts’ foam pit and trampolines, along with new bleachers to allow the Association to host competitions.

The Gymnastics Association has been renting the hotel’s ballroom as a temporary venue since September 2015, after the gymnasium next to the North Peace caught fire that summer. Engelmyer says that the renovations will be finished either by the end of June or the beginning of July, and that the building will be hosting practices this summer.