North Montney Mainline Pipeline project receives environmental assessment approval

VICTORIA, B.C. – Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman announced today that they have issued an environmental assessment certificate to Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. for the North Montney Mainline Pipeline project.

The pipeline will be 301 kilometres long and run through the Peace River Regional District.

There are 21 conditions that have been set by the BC government. These are issued to work in sync with the 45 conditions the National Energy Board set.

Many of the main conditions have a focus on consulting with First Nations groups in the area. Some of the main conditions are:

Prepare an Access Management Plan in consultation with Aboriginal groups and government agencies to supplement the plan already approved by the National Energy Board, and to further limit use by predators and motorized vehicles in the right-of-way, protect riparian zones, and ensure the proper deactivation, reclamation and restoration of roads following project construction;

With input from Aboriginal groups and government agencies, prepare a Caribou Habitat Restoration Plan to supplement the plan already approved by the National Energy Board, and to further minimize the displacement, sensory disturbance and potential mortality risks to caribou;

Prepare a Peace Moberly Tract Protection Plan to supplement the plan already approved by the National Energy Board, and to further limit use by predators and the public in the right-of-way, avoid or minimize impacts on vegetation, and establish a forum to share share information and discuss monitoring results, the effectiveneess of mitigation measures, and the development of any adaptive management measures with Aboriginal groups and government agencies;

With input from Aboriginal groups and government agencies, prepare a mitigation plan for the Pink Mountain area to minimize limitations on the ability of Aboriginal groups to continue to carry out traditional activities, including harvesting medicinal plants and food, hunting and accessing and traditional trails and travelways; and

Consult with potentially affected Aboriginal groups and government agencies to prepare an alternatives assessment report relating to proposed water extraction for use in hydrostatic testing of the project.