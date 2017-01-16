New webcams added to DriveBC in 2016 to improve driver safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. government announced that they added 43 new webcams and 108 new webcam views through DriveBC last year.

They highlighted adding one near Fort St. John. The camera looks at Highway 97, about 6 kilometres south of the Sikanni River bridge and about 175 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

“This camera provides a good view of Highway 97, in an area with many people working in the oil and gas industry, to help them travel safely.”

Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure says adding the extra cameras will help people prepare for travel.

“Before hitting the road, we encourage drivers to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information on road and weather conditions for their route, in order to plan for a safe trip and avoid delays. These new webcams will bring the total to over 680 highway webcam views at 365 locations throughout our beautiful province, to help all motorists plan ahead, whether they are commuting to work or out exploring the wonderful sites that B.C. has to offer.”

The government says DriveBC averages more than 2 million views a month.