New record set for BC Hydro power consumption

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has a new record for power consumption.

With temperatures throughout B.C. remaining cold, BC Hydro says they reached a new record yesterday evening.

Between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., demand for electricity peaked at 10,126 megawatts.

The previous record was held for over a decade. The old record was set on November 29, 2006 when consumption reached 10,113 megawatts between 5 and 6 p.m. BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. on weekday evenings.

With temperatures forecasted to stay cold for the next little while, BC Hydro is preparing for peak loads between 9,800 and 10,200 megawatts this week.