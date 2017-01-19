Nearly $750,000 worth of art stolen in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – The Fairview and Peace Regional RCMP detachments are investigating after a number of valuable items were stolen from a storage locker last fall.

On September 22, 2016, the Fairview RCMP were called to a storage location where a large amount of art was reported stolen. The total value of the stolen art has been appraised at nearly $736,000.

If you have information about this investigation please call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).