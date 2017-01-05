MP Bob Zimmer tagged as next guest speaker at Chamber luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On January 10th, MP Bob Zimmer will be the guest speaker at the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Zimmer was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River in 2011 and then re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in 2015.

The luncheon takes place on January 10th at at 11:45 am and runs until 1:00 pm at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

Tickets for the luncheon cost $35 for members and $40 for potential members.

To order tickets and for more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chamber-luncheon-guest-speaker-mp-bob-zimmer-tickets-29758739190