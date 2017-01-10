MP Bob Zimmer expresses concern with RCMP decision on firearms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MP Bob Zimmer released a statement today in response to the recent decision by RCMP to declare the CZ 858 Tactical-2P “Spartan” rifle prohibited as “converted automatics”.

“This is another example of bureaucracy overstepping and making snap judgements that do nothing but cost law-abiding gun owners and manufacturers unnecessarily. The justification that is given for this particular prohibition is that there are markings on the receiver, stock, pistol grip and handguard that make it a special edition. Given that this “special edition” isn’t specifically named as an exemption they have decided to label it as prohibited.

The RCMP already attempted to reclassify the CZ 858 rifle in February of 2014 but in July of 2015, Minister Stephen Blaney amended that classification in order to protect the rights of law abiding hunters, farmers and sport shooters.

I, once again, call on Commissioner Paulson as well as Minister Goodale to put a stop to these unnecessary changes that do nothing to promote public safety and only cause uncertainty within the firearms community.”